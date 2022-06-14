TOWN OF ROCK
As recently as last week, if Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin staff had to do a routine spay or neuter, they carried cats and dogs out to a box truck camped in the parking lot.
Its former building, located along South Arch Street in Janesville, simply wasn’t big enough for surgeries. The truck, a retrofitted emergency room on wheels, served that purpose but with significant limitations.
“In the winter, when it’s 10 below zero, you’re carrying a dog that’s recovering from a surgery … through ice and snow, down steps out of the truck and into the back door of our building,” Humane Society Director Jim McMullen said.
And so on Monday, June 13, the ability for the first time to prep animals for and do those surgeries all under one roof in a new facility, at 4700 County G midway between Janesville and Beloit, was a big deal.
By early afternoon Monday, more than 20 surgeries had been done and almost a dozen cat carriers lined the room’s longest wall as more waited their turn.
The humane society officially moved into its new facility on Thursday, June 9, after a yearslong capital campaign. The vast majority of millions in private and public donations were raised in the last two years.
The 45-acre, $4.5 million new digs include a 16,000-square-foot building where cats and dogs have their own wings, miles of trails for walking dogs and advanced veterinary equipment such as X-ray and ultrasound machines.
The push for a new facility predates McMullen, as did designs for a new facility.
He said problems with the former building went back years, with a lot of rusted metal, air conditioning that was spotty at best and some indoor dog kennels that couldn’t be used when the forecast called for rain, because the roof leaked.
“It was literally falling apart around us. The organization as a whole knew that,” he said. “It wasn’t set up for efficiencies or even, quite frankly, a great shelter experience for animals.”
A new designAn earlier design of the facility with 26,000-square feet—about 10,000 square feet more than was ultimately built—had been produced with little to no staff input. As he sought to invigorate a lagging capital campaign, McMullen said he quickly discovered that most of the staff had no idea where the new facility was to be built nor had they seen the draft designs.
Shelter staff then got on board, eventually touring five other shelters that had been built in the last few years to see their amenities and to ask those staff what they wish they’d done differently.
The gathering of that input culminated in the inclusion of features in the new Rock County facility such as multiple socialization rooms, an outdoor covered “catio,” a community room that can host clinics and events, and a handful of indoor-outdoor kennels for dogs who need separation from other dogs and staff.
McMullen also said the design team then turned to those with longer tenures for additional ideas.
“So 100% buy-in from a staff that were involved, compared to, ‘Yeah, we don’t know … we’ve never really even seen it. I’ve seen a picture of the building, what it’s supposed to look like, a rendering, but not even the floor plan,’” he said. “(It was) a whole different approach to get the staff excited about it.”
And then, as the project regained momentum in late 2020, six- and seven-figure donations started rolling in.
Providing consistencyPrior to moving, it was sometimes touch-and-go in the old shelter whether some services could be provided.
Most times, staff could spay or neuter cats because they needed a smaller space for recovery and that could be accommodated along a wall inside the truck. Dogs were a different story, though, due to space constraints, McMullen said.
The new dedicated surgical area eliminates those concerns.
The new community room spaces will additionally allow for walk-in wellness clinics and microchipping, and can also be used for low-cost spay and neutering, McMullen said.
Providing those services not only reduces the current strain on pet owners who might not have the ability to pay for higher- cost services, McMullen said, but it also prevents future strain on the shelter, allowing staff to target areas of the county where large numbers of unfixed animals are likely to result in large numbers of kittens or puppies being surrendered in the future.
“It’s so incredible compared to what we had before,” he said. “We just couldn’t—we didn’t have the room … I’m a major dog lover, and I’m like, ‘This really sucks that we can’t do this.’ Now we can, as well as lots of other services that are going to be brand new with this building.”