ST. LOUIS
The Milwaukee Brewers were in baseball no-man’s land the last couple of days in St. Louis. Both teams knew their postseason fate after the Cardinals clinched the wild card berth in the series opener Monday night.
In that regard, the Brewers actually were looking forward to their season-ending series in Los Angeles, despite the fact that a 100-plus-win playoff team is waiting in the talent-rich Dodgers.
On Thursday, the Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and made two superb plays at different positions in the outfield to lead the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Brewers.
The Brewers learned later Thursday that their opening playoff opponent will be the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-five divisional series will begin Friday, Oct. 8, at American Family Field.
“After the Cardinals clinched, these last two felt a little like exhibition games,” said Brett Anderson, who pitched five solid innings in the loss to the Cardinals.
“Both teams know what their role is and know they’re going to the playoffs,” Anderson said. “The Dodgers obviously are in a different scenario because they’re fighting (with the San Francisco Giants) for a division (championship). These last two had a little different feel to them.
“Selfishly, you want to go out there and play well and pitch well and hit well or whatever, just because you don’t want to have games where you go out there and suck. You want to go out there and perform well because these games still count toward your stats and things like that.
“These last two were a little different, but starting tomorrow these games matter for the Dodgers and they’ll come out with guns blazing. These games will feel more like postseason games than these last two.”
Every team wants to clinch a division title as soon as possible, so the Brewers certainly were not going to complain about a final road trip in which the games meant nothing in regard to their postseason fate.
Anderson, who has had trouble staying healthy this season, gave Counsell the five innings he wanted, holding the Cardinals to three hits and two runs. But it might have been his last appearance for the Brewers, which the veteran lefty acknowledged when asked if he expected to be on the postseason roster.
“We’ve got a bunch of starters who’ve pitched better than I have recently,” said Anderson, who is 4-9 with a 4.26 earned run average in 23 starts. “So, I’ll stay ready for whatever the need be. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, nothing crazy happens like with Devin (Williams). You never really anticipate anything like that happening.”
Williams is likely lost for the season after breaking a bone in his pitching hand when he punched a wall during the Brewers’ celebration of their clinching the NL Central title.
Counsell named Eric Lauer and Corbin Burnes to pitch the first two games in Los Angeles, leaving Sunday open until he decides if he wants Brandon Woodruff and/or Freddy Peralta to get another start.
The Dodgers will pitch veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw in the series opener.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Urías 2b 4 1 1 1 Edman 2b 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Carlson cf-rf 3 2 2 3
Escobar 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 0
Taylor rf 3 1 3 0 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 0
Narváez c 4 0 1 1 DeJong ss 2 0 1 0
Hiura 1b 4 0 1 1 Rondón rf 2 0 0 1
Peterson lf 3 0 1 0 Whitley p 0 0 0 0
A.García ph 0 0 0 0 Bader cf 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Carpenter 1b 3 0 0 0
Cain ph 1 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Happ p 2 0 0 0
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar rf 1 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Norris p 0 0 0 0 L.García p 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0
Wong ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 27 4 5 4
Milwaukee 001 200 000 — 3
St. Louis 011 002 00x — 4
DP—Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 2. LOB—Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 2. 2B—Escobar (22), DeJong (9). HR—Urías (23), Carlson 2 (18). SB—Taylor (6). SF—Rondón (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
WAnderson 5 3 2 2 1 2
Snchz L,2-1 BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hader 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Happ W,5-2 6 1-3 9 3 3 0 7
Whitley H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
McFarland H,15 1 0 0 0 1 0
L.García S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Whitley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, McFarland pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP—L.García.
Umpires—Home, Joe West; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nic Lentz. T—2:41. A—29,161 (45,494).