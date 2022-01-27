Talk about newcomers taking on the tried and true.
Here come the Cincinnati Bengals, who had lost eight straight playoff games since their last victory 31 years ago. Awaiting them at loud, sometimes intimidating Arrowhead Stadium will be the Kansas City Chiefs—appearing in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game and seeking their third trip in a row to the Super Bowl.
This is hardly the matchup most NFL observers expected. Sure, the Chiefs made sense, but the often-mocked Bengals—Bungles no more—were a surprise last to first winner of the AFC North. Now, here they are, one step from their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
How do they match up with the Chiefs?
When Bengals have the ball
It’s not all about QB Joe Burrow and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase, but much of it is.
This pass-catch combination was dynamic at LSU and has made a huge splash in the NFL. Burrow is as accurate as any passer in the league. He had 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions during the season, and thus far in the playoffs is 52-for-71 (73.2%) for 592 yards and a 101.4 rating. Chase has 14 catches for 225 yards (16.1 per reception) after scoring 13 times on 81 receptions in the regular season. The two hooked up 11 times for 266 yards and three TDs in a 34-31 win over the Chiefs on Jan. 2.
Does Kansas City have the defensive backs to stop that combo? It sure didn’t look that way against Buffalo, when the Chiefs’ cornerbacks struggled mightily. If star free safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) can’t go, not only Chase but Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and emerging tight end C.J. Uzomah could be dangerous.
Uzomah, however, might be needed to help block after Cincinnati allowed nine sacks at Tennessee. The Chiefs, under aggressive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, have a solid pass rush, which they’ll clearly need.
If the Bengals can get the running game on track with Joe Mixon, who ranked third with 1,205 rushing yards, they might have the balance they need.
When Chiefs have the ball
As they showed in the shootout with the Bills, the Chiefs need only, say, 13 seconds to produce in crunch time. Not only are they the most entertaining offense in the league, but with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, they are as creative as anyone.
Mahomes has certified himself with his arm, legs and mind as the real thing. With him, the numbers—albeit great—are almost superfluous as he finds a way on so many plays, particularly in dire circumstances.
One thing the Bengals defense will need is a relentless pass rush against a stout but not impenetrable line. Team sacks leader Trey Hendrickson is the primary pass rusher.
Mahomes needs his blockers, particularly left guard Joe Thuney and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to hold up. While Mahomes has other playmakers—WRs Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle, RBs Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire—moving the ball and, especially, finding the end zone usually comes down to Kelce and Hill.
The unenviable task of dealing with them goes to nearly everyone, from LBs Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt to a deep group of defensive backs.
Special teams
Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson made four field goals in the wild-card round, the most for a rookie in his postseason debut, including the winner.