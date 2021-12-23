GREEN BAY
As counterintuitive as it might seem, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has his fingers crossed that Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is healthy enough to play Saturday.
The Browns’ shutdown corner was added to the injury report Wednesday with a groin ailment.
As tough a matchup as the two-time Pro Bowl selection is, at least Adams can expect—as he describes it—a fair fight.
And not what he encountered last week against a bunch of backups and practice squad call-ups used by the Baltimore Ravens when their secondary was decimated by injuries and COVID-19.
The Ravens decided Adams was not going to beat them. So they double-teamed him at every turn, sometimes lining up two defensive backs right on top of him so that no matter which way he ran his route, someone was right there to defend him.
On one third-down play in the fourth quarter, it even looked as if the Ravens had defenders in place at three different levels to make sure the ball did not come his way.
“I think I know what you’re talking about,” Adams said when asked about it during a Zoom call with reporters. “Let me see if I got it on here.”
Adams proceeded to flip through his phone to pull up a photo of the alignment the Ravens used to cover him.
“Was it this one?” he said, turning his phone around so reporters could see it on their screens.
The photo showed safety Anthony Levine lined up in press coverage on Adams, cornerback Robert Jackson lined up seven yards directly behind him and safety Brandon Stephens lined up six yards almost directly behind Jackson.
It was three layers of coverage designed to make sure quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball somewhere else.
“Once they do that, I just start running around in circles, just do whatever,” Adams said jokingly. “I just turned it into a playground operation because that’s how they want to do it. I just do unfair stuff, too. I don’t even know what route I ran. But I don’t think it was the route I was supposed to run on it.”
If there’s any consolation, the coverage allowed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to get wide open on a post route toward the spot that Stephens would normally occupy were he not shading to Adams. It resulted in a 25-yard gain and the Packers went on to score on an 11-yard pass to Valdes-Scantling a short time later.
Teams have gone to varying degrees of length to keep Adams under control, but no one applied the manpower the Ravens did Sunday. The result was that Adams caught just six passes for 44 yards—about 50 fewer than his average coming in.
Though he did beat double-team coverage for his eighth touchdown of the season, the 2021 Pro Bowl selection admitted it was frustrating to see that type of coverage.
He’s not sure anybody else will do it that way, but he worries it may be a blueprint for teams that are looking to shut him down.
“I wouldn’t really anticipate anybody else doing that, but we’ll see what happens—especially with the way teams have been losing guys,” Adams said. “It’s been pretty unpredictable as far as the injuries and (COVID-19). But the way to combat it is by finding the best way to get me in some open field as far as the way we scheme and then for me just capitalizing.
“It makes it tough, but you can’t make excuses. The easiest thing would be to find somebody who is getting their one-on-one, or if they want to go three people like what they did a couple of times then they’re one-on-(none).
“Cleveland’s got some good players, so hopefully they trust the guys to go out there and play ball.”
The challenge for coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is to make it more difficult for the opposition to double- or triple-team Adams. They need to be more prepared to handle those situations—even if they did score 31 points against the Ravens because they had more chances to score.
“It’s respect to Davante,” receiver Allen Lazard said. “I don’t think it’s demeaning to the other 10 guys out there. It just lets you know how explosive Davante is, how powerful, how much of a game-changer that guy is when the ball gets in his hands.”
There are different ways to get Adams a little bit of freedom. They have put him in bunch formations, motioned him into his route or put him in the backfield. They may have to come up with even more ways to get him open, especially when they’re short at the receiver position.
That’s the situation they face this week, with Randall Cobb (core muscle injury) on injured reserve, Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Malik Taylor (shoulder injury) possibly out and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) questionable.
“We have to keep doing the same plan we’ve been doing,” Hackett said. “From the standpoint of moving him around, we want him to play all different spots on the field. We don’t want to just line him up in one spot so they know where he is.
“Moving around is something that can always cause some issues. If you have two guys chasing him all over the place, it can allow him to kind of shed one of them, hopefully. But it’s just kind of the things that we’ve been doing up to this point.”
Adams, who ranks fourth in the league in receptions (96), third in yards (1,268) and tied for eighth in touchdowns (eight), hasn’t shied away from facing top cornerbacks. In fact, he said he doesn’t spend nearly as much time during a given week studying his opponent as he does studying the game plan and refining his moves.
He has faced corners such as the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore, Pittsburgh’s Joe Haden, Chicago’s Jalen Johnson and Minnesota’s Patrick Peterson. The only other time he has been held under 50 yards receiving was against Kansas City, when Jordan Love started at quarterback.
Regardless of who he’s facing, the opponent must come in with a good plan and a willingness to adjust.
“(It’s) just being able to anticipate what they’re going to do and creating a plan for that,” Adams said. “It’s also adjusting on the fly. It’s been a lot of that, a lot of communication. (It’s) probably been the most that myself and Aaron, myself and Matt, all my coaches have done.
“It’s like a second intervention during the game. Because a lot of times when we’re studying tape, they don’t end up doing in games against me and Aaron what they would against whoever else that they played it against the previous week.”