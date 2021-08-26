It turned out to be a successful and memorable weekend for Glen Christensen.
The well-known Green Bay Packers collector parted with some of his treasures in the Platinum Night Auction run by Heritage auctions, a Texas company.
The highlight was a game-worn Aaron Rodgers jersey from 2013.
By the time bidding was completed Saturday, the Rodgers jersey sold for a whopping $43,200, including a 20% buyer’s premium. It’s the first Rodgers jersey to clear $40,000 at auction.
Rodgers wore the jersey in a game against the Detroit Lions in October 2013. He led the Packers to a 22-9 win, throwing for 274 yards and a touchdown.
The jersey also was photo matched to the game through the mesh hole patterning and hit marks on the front numbers. Having an item photo matched is big for collectors, offering them the best of all guarantees that the item is authentic.
When it comes to a player like Rodgers, the ability to photo match a jersey to a particular game isn’t too difficult. After all, he’s photographed thousand of times each game.
“There is no doubt that the photo matched aspect to this jersey helped set the value for it,” Christensen said.
“Buyers want and need the confidence that photo matching brings to high-end game-used sports memorabilia. There are many items out there that say ‘game-used’ but having someone’s word vs. having definitive photo proof are two different things.”
The market for Rodgers jerseys has soared the past few years. The days of getting one for under $20,000 appear over for now.
A 2016 road jersey used in two games was auctioned in December 2018 for $22,095.