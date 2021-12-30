Oscar nominations will be announced in February. But this we already know: None of this year’s contenders come anywhere close to being one of the best movies ever made. None are even remotely close to the magnitude and sweep of a movie called “The Godfather.”
It may well be the perfect movie to watch, in front of a roaring fire, during a holiday season now imperiled by yet another COVID-19 variant. And the perfect companion to that may be to read a colorful new book that tells you everything you thought you knew about the making of “The Godfather” but didn’t.
Author Mark Seal has won a coveted “star” from Publishers Weekly for the book, whose title comes from one of the film’s best lines, “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.”
Publishers Weekly praises the book for being full of “enthralling portraits,” eye-opening details and “fascinating morsels for fans to savor.”
It’s heady stuff for Seal, 68, a friendly, native Alabamian who spent 26 years in Dallas before embracing the Mafia—at least as subject matter.
It’s a story of its own, how a son of the South got mixed up with the Italian criminal underground and lived to tell about it. So many miles had to be traveled, so much cannoli had to be eaten, before Seal’s effort became a handsome hardcover book, published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.
“I was a college freshman when I saw the movie on spring break in 1972 in Memphis. I felt like I was a kid when I walked in and an adult when I walked out,” Seal says. “I had never seen such a world before. It was so foreign to me. I just loved the movie and like everybody else became obsessed with it. You felt like you were part of that family, part of that whole world.”
Seal’s family moved from Alabama to Corpus Christi, Texas, when he was 10. His parents divorced, and he ended up graduating from high school in Memphis before getting his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.
He started out as a police reporter in Austin, Texas, and Houston—he admits feeling drawn to true crime due in part to the sway of “The Godfather”—and in 1979, he arrived at The Dallas Morning News, where for almost five years he specialized in narrative journalism for what was then its Sunday magazine. His literary agent, Jan Miller, is based in Dallas.
He moved on from The News to become a nomadic freelance writer, whose byline began to appear in Vanity Fair, for which he wrote stories on “the brutal murder of Joan Root,” a pioneering naturalist and conservationist; a con artist named Christian Gerhartsreiter, who falsely claimed to be a member of the Rockefeller dynasty; and a “mysteriously disfigured” socialite named Carolyn Mary Skelly, who once lived in the Mansion on Turtle Creek and who became, in Seal’s words, “one of the world’s foremost diamond jewelry robbery victims.”
By 2008, Seal had risen to contributing editor at Vanity Fair, which assigned him to write a story on the making of “The Godfather,” whose 50th anniversary arrives in March. Feeling once again like the college kid who marveled at the cinematic classic that flickered in front of him, Seal was thrilled.
As author Nick Pileggi, who has written extensively about the Mafia, wrote on the back cover of “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli”: “Mark Seal’s seductive book about the making of The Godfather—often with the help of the men it was about—could be a movie itself. He couldn’t have gotten any closer and lived to type about it.”
The enigmatic studio executive Robert Evans was a good place to start. At various times, Evans lobbied to have Robert Redford or even Ryan O’Neal, the star of Love Story, play Michael Corleone, whose portrayal landed Al Pacino an Oscar nomination.
In what would have been Paramount’s biggest potential blunder, Evans and others at the studio initially opposed Coppola’s desire to have an aging Marlon Brando play the title role. At one point, Evans suggested that Ernest Borgnine, the star of a 1960s sitcom called “McHale’s Navy,” would be better as Don Vito Corleone.
The details Seal uncovers make his book a fun read, as do its wide array of profiles, which in this case are as rich as cannoli.
“Hollywood’s greatest movie about the Mafia,” Seal writes, “seemed to have been produced in some ways in tandem with the Mafia, as the capos of the mob went to war with the tough guys of the movie business, in some instances trading places, mobsters as actors, filmmakers as fixers.”
And real-life mobsters all but demanded being cast.
At the center of it all was Coppola, who badly needed a break. Initially, Coppola was skeptical of Puzo’s novel becoming anything more than a marginal motion picture. A breakthrough came when the director finally began to see it as the saga of a king and his sons, a Shakespearean story of family, which in Seal’s view gave it the magic it needed.
Even so, moments after its release, Coppola felt less like a potential Oscar winner and more like a doomed failure. It wasn’t until his wife phoned him in Paris that he began to see what soon became obvious—that he’d created something great. His wife told him that, in New York City alone, people were lining up around the block, clamoring to see his movie.
With an estimated budget of $6 million, a film once feared to be an economic boondoggle now has a worldwide gross approaching $250 million. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, it won three: for best picture, best actor (Brando) and best adapted screenplay (Puzo and Coppola).
“I think it’s the greatest picture of all time,” Seal says, “and it wouldn’t have been what it became without Francis Ford Coppola.”
Nor would “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli” have become the read it became without the kid from the South learning to love crime stories—simply by living in Dallas.