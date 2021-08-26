One hundred lucky kids will get to participate in the 19th annual Rock County Youth Outdoor Skills and pheasant hunt sponsored by Pheasants Forever, Magnolia Game Farm and several other entities.
This event has proven so popular over the years that it proves the old adage about the early bird getting the worm—the event is limited to the first 100 kids who sign up. Those who make the cut will experience everything from learning to bait a hook to the thrill of pheasants cackling skyward in front of a champion pointing dog.
Gun safety, archery trap shooting and other key outdoor skills will be taught prior to going on a free two-bird pheasant hunt. Cleaning and cooking game and other critical learning stations will give these American kids a memory that many might never experience.
Dove, early teal and Canada goose season all open before this column runs again. But this youth event has greater priority over longer standing traditional “annuals” due to timing and perspective.
Sept. 11 is seen from entirely different perspectives by those born before and after this date in 2001. Those who are teaching the outdoor skills and other adults at this event remember how life used to be before that fateful day.
Not many Americans who are still in the field know the pungent smell of burnt powder emanating from a paper shotshell or the freedom we knew on that first pheasant hunt back in the 1960’s.
Those fortunate youth who will get to experience this lifetime milestone at Magnolia Hunt Club on 9/11 have a different perspective on freedom than children of the Greatest Generation who learned to shoot then went off to Vietnam.
Some of the kids of those kids learned the price of freedom and survived the cauldrons of Iraq and Afghanistan perhaps because of what they learned as kids growing up in rural Wisconsin.
The 100 American youth who will learn outdoor skills on Sept. 11 have only known an America at war far, far away. Being forced to wear a mask since the last youth hunt in 2019 will forever weigh on their psyches.
I remember a 12-year- old girl at the last event in 2019. She busted five clay birds straight at the trap shooting station, then two pheasants with two shots out in the field behind a champion dog. Watching her made me smile.
Halfway around the world there are other 12- year-old girls who have known only the opportunity for public education and an expectation of basic human rights.
Before Sept. 11 the lives of countless girls in Afghanistan will change forever—and in a very bad way.
God only knows what will happen to them and what we might face here in Wisconsin a year or two hence. Maybe sooner.
You might want to get on the phone right now and call Brian Buenzow at 608-921-7027 or Jennifer Lindeman, 608-295-1357 to sign up for the 19th annual youth pheasant hunt.
Cleaning guns and gearing up for dove and webfoot openers next week might also top your list. America is still the greatest country on earth.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc