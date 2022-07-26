When you are referred to as “The Real Deal”, you better produce.
Dyvonne Thornton plans on doing just that.
The 2017 Janesville Parker High School graduate is in the initial stages of his Mixed Martial Arts fighting career. After going 6-0 as an amateur, he won his first professional fight June 22, stopping his opponent in just 24 seconds.
Thornton moved to Colorado five years ago, shortly after graduating from Parker, where he played football, wrestled, and competed in track and field.
He rushed for 476 yards and scored three touchdowns and was a kick returner in football.
After graduation, he and his brother, Tyler, decided to leave Beloit and take a vacation to Colorado when local job opportunities did not excite them.
“There were just factory jobs and nothing going on,” Thornton said Monday afternoon.
He discovered mixed martial arts in Colorado and was fascinated by the sport. He made some contacts and began training in Colorado Springs.
“There’s a lot of opportunities out here for that,” he said.
Colorado Springs sits 6,035 feet above sea level. The “thin” air makes for ideal training conditions for athletes and is a reason the U.S. Olympic Training Center is located there.
“We do have a lot of advantages training here,” Thornton said. “Sometimes we’ll go to Montana or Nebraska to fight. Those guys are really low (elevation-wise). That gives you confidence right away.”
Thornton works for a landscaping business and trains others to help make ends meet while he develops as a professional MMA fighter. Landscaping adds to his training.
“We just put 10 tons of rock in someone’s backyard,” he said.
His fights have come in the past 1½ years, which is a busier schedule than most fighters undergo. Although his first professional fight lasted just 24 seconds, most matches last longer and require a long recovery period.
“The longest I’ve had to wait was two months to be good enough to step back in there and go to battle,” Thornton said.
The 5-foot-5 Thornton was named the 2021 Colorado Amateur Fighter of the Year. He fights in the flyweight division that is for fighters weighing 125 pounds or less.
Thornton usually must cut several pounds to make weight.
“I walk around at around 145,” Thornton said.
He got a taste of having to cut weight when he wrestled at Parker. That sport has played into his success in mixed martial arts.
“I tell everybody that asks me, especially those who haven’t started their journey yet, to hit the wrestling mat,” Thornton said.
Although the balance and leverage learned during his years as a wrestler help him, he tries not to get his MMA opponents on the ground.
“I get lost in a fire fight a lot of the times,” he said.
While it is a challenging road to advance to the upper echelon of MMA, Thornton is confident in his ability to do that. He has a solid plan for success.
“Stay in the gym, be entertaining when you are in that cage, have a personality and win,” he said.
Part of that personality is reflected in his “The Real Deal” nickname. He earned that during his second amateur fight.
“I was just doing my thing in there, and one of the commentators said, ‘This Dyvonne Thornton kid is the real deal.’
“My mom called me after that, and everyone said, ‘Let’s go with that.’ I said, ‘All right.’”
Thornton’s next scheduled fight is December 11 in Colorado Springs.
“The Real Deal” believes it will be another step toward a successful career.
