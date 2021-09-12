NEW YORK
Emma Raducanu sat on her sideline chair at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her left knee, in her words, “gushing with blood.”
OK, maybe a bit of hyperbole there. Still, the 18-year-old from Britain had just hurt herself on a fall behind the baseline at a most inopportune moment: serving for the U.S. Open championship in only the second Grand Slam tournament of her nascent career.
A trainer cleaned and bandaged Raducanu’s cut and when play resumed, she was about to face a break point in Saturday’s final against 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. This was after Raducanu already had wasted two match points in the previous game.
It could have been a time to lose her focus, lose her way. To be overwhelmed by it all.
Instead, this is what Raducanu’s thought process was during that delay, a mindset that bodes well for the out-of-nowhere title winner at Flushing Meadows:
“I was really trying to think what my patterns of play were going to be, what I was going to try to execute. Going out there facing a break point after a two-, three-minute disruption isn’t easy. I think I managed for sure to really pull off the clutch plays when I needed to.”
Just as she did throughout her impressive trip to New York. Her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Fernandez—who had been playing well enough to beat defending champion Naomi Osaka and three other seeded women over the past two weeks—has made Raducanu a star.
It also made her the first player in the professional era, which began in 1968, to go from the qualifying rounds to the championship in a major. She also became the youngest female champion of a Grand Slam tournament since Maria Sharapova was 17 in 2004.
That doesn’t necessarily mean, of course, that Raducanu is destined to accumulate multiple major titles and climb to No. 1 in the WTA rankings, the way Sharapova did. There’s a long way to go for both of those achievements, although Raducanu will rise to No. 23 today after beginning the season at No. 345 and the U.S. Open at No. 150.
Still, there is no denying the shot-making and the poise that allowed Raducanu to win 10 consecutive straight-set matches, three in qualifying, seven in the main draw.
She uses an attacking baseline style, built on speed and anticipation, helped by a superb backhand and a topspin-heavy forehand that produced down-the-line winners to close the first set and the break that put her up 4-2 in the second against Fernandez.
She went to the United States for the hard-court circuit that leads into the U.S. Open, playing in lower-tier events such as one in Landisville, Pennsylvania, with total prize money, for all entrants, of $100,000, and focused on what she called her “craft.” She collected $2.5 million on Saturday.
“With each match and tournament and week, I think I’ve really built in terms of confidence, in terms of my game, in terms of my ball-striking. Everything came together today,” Raducanu said.
“To pull off some of the shots I did in the big moments, when I really needed it, was just an accumulation of everything I’ve learned in the past five weeks.”
Medvedev wins men’s title
On Sunday, Daniil Medvedev outplayed the man he considers the best ever in tennis for about two hours.
Then it was time for him to finish off Novak Djokovic.
That’s when Medvedev’s serve and his body started to falter. He double-faulted on his first match point. He did the same thing on his next one while trying to end Djokovic’s quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam.
“Second one was like in the middle of the net,” Medvedev said.
Eventually, he overcame the pressure and his opponent, beating Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the U.S. Open for his first Grand Slam title.
Medvedev had lost both previous times he played in a major final, with Djokovic beating him in straight sets this year at the Australian Open.
“He was hitting his spots very well,” Djokovic said. “He came out very determined on the court. You could feel that he was just at (the) highest of his abilities in every shot.”
Medvedev had 16 aces and put constant pressure on Djokovic with his serve.